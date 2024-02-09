Andrew Barth Feldman Stars in ‘13: The Musical’ Benefit Concert Honoring Late Mother and Supporting Youth Theatre

Andrew Barth Feldman, the celebrated actor of 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'No Hard Feelings', will soon grace the stage in a special benefit concert of '13: The Musical'. The one-night-only event is scheduled for March 3, 2024, at Lawrence Woodmere Academy (LWA) in Woodmere, New York. This performance carries a heartfelt mission: to honor Feldman's late mother, Barbra Barth Feldman, and to raise funds for the LWA Performing Arts Program and the development of the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center.

A Tribute to a Beloved Matriarch

Barbra Barth Feldman, who passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer, was not only a cherished mother but also a respected figure in the educational community. She served as Headmaster of LWA, leaving an indelible mark on countless students and colleagues. The benefit concert of '13: The Musical' stands as a poignant tribute to her life and legacy.

'13: The Musical': A Story of Adolescence and Resilience

The show, featuring music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, follows the journey of Evan Goldman, a preteen grappling with life in a new town following his parents' divorce. This coming-of-age tale resonates with many, making it a fitting choice for the benefit concert. Feldman will take on the role of Evan, joined by a talented cast of performers, including Kuhoo Verma, Ryan J. Haddad, Antonio Cipriano, Krysta Rodriguez, Gracie Lawrence, Alyssa Wray, Sophia James, Gian Perez, Sam Primack, Joe Serafini, and Frankie Rodriguez.

Feldman's Advocacy for Youth Theatre

Feldman, a fervent advocate for youth theatre, seeks to reinvest in the artistic community that nurtured him. The benefit concert serves as a testament to his commitment, with proceeds supporting the LWA performing arts program and the development of the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. By fostering the next generation of performers and providing them with a state-of-the-art facility, Feldman hopes to create a lasting impact on the world of musical theatre.

As the curtains rise on March 3, 2024, at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, Andrew Barth Feldman will take center stage, not only to pay homage to his late mother but also to champion the importance of youth theatre. '13: The Musical', with its themes of resilience and growth, serves as a poignant reminder of the power of art to inspire and uplift, especially during challenging times.

In honoring Barbra Barth Feldman's legacy and supporting the development of the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center, the benefit concert of '13: The Musical' encapsulates the transformative potential of the arts. Through this heartfelt tribute, Andrew Barth Feldman and the cast of '13: The Musical' aim to create a lasting impact on the youth theatre community, fostering a new generation of performers who will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.