André Bauer Joins Broadstreet as Senior Adviser: A Boost for Carolinas’ Expansion

The Greenville-based private equity firm, Broadstreet, has announced the appointment of former South Carolina Lieutenant Governor and state legislator, André Bauer, as a senior adviser. Bauer’s new role will see him steering the firm’s expansion in the Carolinas, with a particular focus on the development, planning, and expansion of large-scale real estate projects.

André Bauer: A Wealth of Experience

Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet, expressed his enthusiasm for Bauer’s addition to the team. He emphasized that Bauer’s insights and expertise would add significant value to the firm’s growth. Bauer brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his varied background in real estate development since 1989. His political experience is noteworthy, having served as the youngest independently elected lieutenant governor in the nation from 2003 to 2011. Furthermore, Bauer’s international business and trade promotion experience through his travels to over 30 countries will surely prove beneficial in his new role.

A Multifaceted Career

Beyond politics, Bauer has also made significant contributions in other fields. He founded Bunk Aviation LLC and has worked on preserving historic homes in Charleston. Bauer’s rich academic background, as an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, adds another layer to his impressive resume.

Broadstreet: A Powerhouse in the Industry

Broadstreet itself has emerged as a significant player in the industry. The firm has carried out approximately $3 billion in transactions and employs over 600 people through its lead equity investments. It is also the leading equity provider for the largest land infrastructure developer in the Carolinas, with over 40 projects and 30,000 home sites in North and South Carolina.