Anderson Senior Follies Unveils 'Bucket List' Show, A Heartwarming Homage to Dreams and Aspirations

In the heart of Anderson, South Carolina, a unique blend of ambition, talent, and ageless zest for life prepares to take the stage. This March, the Anderson Senior Follies will present its latest production, 'Bucket List', a show inspired by the dreams and aspirations of its very own audience. As the lights dim in the Henderson Auditorium, more than 50 performers, under the direction of Mary Nickles, are set to remind us that it's never too late to chase our dreams.

A Legacy of Entertainment and Inspiration

Since its inception in 1990, the Anderson Senior Follies has carved a niche in the hearts of its community. Founded by David Larson, a theater professor and dean at the South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University, the show was initially a means to introduce the newly built Henderson Auditorium to the public. Over three decades, what started as a small variety show has blossomed into a much-anticipated annual event, attracting performers and audiences from all walks of life. From its humble beginnings, the Follies have seen performers who were not yet senior citizens at its inception, now taking the stage with gusto, embodying the show's spirit of timeless enthusiasm.

'Bucket List': A Celebration of Dreams

The idea for 'Bucket List' germinated at the end of last year's show, when audience members were invited to share their own bucket lists. This interactive element not only fostered a deeper connection between the performers and their audience but also provided a rich tapestry of stories to inspire this year's theme. Under the guidance of Mary Nickles, who suggests this might be one of their best productions yet, the show is set to explore the dreams and aspirations of different groups, weaving them into a narrative that promises laughter, tears, and, most importantly, reflection on our own unfulfilled desires.

The Show Must Go On

At a time when the world often focuses on the limitations that come with aging, the Anderson Senior Follies stands as a testament to the boundless potential that exists within each of us, irrespective of age. This year's show, 'Bucket List', not only celebrates the achievement of dreams but also challenges the audience to think about their own bucket lists. With a cast boasting performers of various ages, the Follies highlight the universal truth that it's never too late to pursue our passions. Annette Cantrell Martin, who served as the director for 26 years, encapsulates the essence of the Follies, stating, "This show is about more than just entertainment; it's about inspiring people to live their lives to the fullest, no matter their age."

As the curtains rise this March 7-10, the Anderson Senior Follies' 'Bucket List' show is more than just a performance; it's a celebration of life, dreams, and the indomitable spirit of an ageless community. In a world that often forgets the vibrancy and contributions of its senior members, the Follies stand as a vibrant reminder of the joy, wisdom, and talent that age brings. Whether you're 18 or 80, the message is clear: Your aspirations have no expiration date.