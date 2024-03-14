Anderson .Paak to Headline, Curate Talent for Jazz Fest's Global Jam Event with Expedia

Anderson .Paak is set to light up the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as both a headliner and a curator for the Global Jam event, partnering with Expedia. The Grammy-winning artist, known for his vibrant performances and musical versatility, promises a Jazz Fest experience like no other, blending the essence of New Orleans with his unique sound. As the festival approaches, .Paak reflects on his first visit to the city and shares his excitement for what's to come.

From First Visit to Festival Headliner

Recalling his initial encounter with New Orleans' rich musical landscape during Essence Fest in 1998, .Paak shares his awe at witnessing icons like Mary J. Blige and D'Angelo perform. This formative experience, he notes, cemented his desire to pursue a career in music. Fast forward to today, and .Paak is not just an attendee but a leading figure in the music scene, ready to inspire the next generation. His journey from a fascinated teenager to a festival headliner illustrates the profound impact of New Orleans' culture and music on his career trajectory.

Curating a Unique Experience with Global Jam

In collaboration with Expedia, .Paak is bringing an exclusive element to this year's Jazz Fest through the Global Jam event. Curating a lineup that reflects the soulful and eclectic vibe of New Orleans, .Paak has enlisted local talents such as Tank and the Bangas to perform. The event aims to showcase the diverse musical heritage of the city, from jazz to funk and soul, ensuring attendees experience the authentic sound of New Orleans. Furthermore, .Paak's partnership with Expedia includes the creation of a city guide, offering music lovers insider tips for exploring the city's vibrant music scene during Jazz Fest.

Ahead of the Performance

As anticipation builds for the Jazz Fest set, .Paak hints at a show filled with high energy and fun, promising an unforgettable experience for festival-goers. His dedication to honoring the musical roots of New Orleans, while infusing his distinctive style, sets the stage for a headline performance that's not to be missed. Additionally, his involvement in the Expedia film, A Big Jam in New Orleans, showcases his commitment to celebrating the city's legendary musicians and vibrant culture, further cementing his connection to the Big Easy.

As Anderson .Paak prepares to take the Jazz Fest stage, his journey from a young music enthusiast to a key figure in the festival lineup serves as a testament to the enduring allure and influence of New Orleans' music scene. With a lineup curated to capture the heart and soul of the city, and a performance that promises to electrify, this year's Jazz Fest is poised to be an event that celebrates the past, present, and future of music in the Big Easy.