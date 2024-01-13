en English
Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce from Wife Jae Lin: A Look into Their Private Marriage

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce from Wife Jae Lin: A Look into Their Private Marriage

The music industry was taken by surprise as Anderson .Paak, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, filed for divorce from his wife, Jae Lin. Though public records suggest a 2011 marriage, .Paak’s legal documents state 2010 as the actual year they tied the knot. The date of separation, however, remains unspecified, marked as ‘TBD’ (To Be Determined) in the divorce papers.

Seeking Full Divorce, Not Legal Separation

Unlike some high-profile splits where couples opt for legal separation before deciding on a full divorce, .Paak is moving directly for a dissolution of marriage. This decision underscores his intention to formally end their long-standing union.

Joint Custody and Visitation Rights

In his divorce filings, .Paak has advocated for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children. He has proposed a visitation schedule that would allow both parents to maintain a strong presence in their children’s lives, a testament to his commitment to co-parenting even in the face of marital dissolution.

Division of Assets and Property

The division of assets and property between .Paak and Lin is yet to be settled. The singer has stated that it is still to be determined who owns what, an issue that often brings about protracted legal battles in high-profile divorces.

As an artist who has consistently kept his personal life out of the public eye, there had been no visible signs of marital strife prior to this announcement. The news comes as a shock to many, given .Paak’s steadily rising career in recent years. This personal tumult contrasts starkly with his professional accomplishments, making it all the more unexpected for fans and industry insiders alike.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

