Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development

Anderson city has sealed its commitment to a prosperous future with the renewal of a four-year contract with Greg Winkler, the executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. Winkler, a veteran in his role, has been the guiding force behind the department for 16 of the last 20 years, providing steady leadership under two different mayoral administrations.

Years of Dedicated Service

Winkler’s experience spans across two mayoral terms. His first stint was under former Mayor Kevin Smith, a period that lasted eight years. The subsequent eight years saw Winkler collaborate successfully with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. His ability to adapt and provide consistent guidance, regardless of the political climate, is a testament to his leadership skills and dedication to Anderson’s economic growth.

Affirmation of Trust

The Anderson Board of Public Works has endorsed Winkler’s continued leadership by approving the contract with his company, Lead Climber. The new contract includes a revised annual salary of $160,200, a significant jump of $10,200 from his previous earnings. This pay increase not only acknowledges Winkler’s valuable contributions but also reflects the city’s faith in his vision.

Steering Economic Development

The approval of Winkler’s contract is a clear indicator of the city’s ongoing commitment to his leadership. It is an affirmation of his ability to steer the city towards economic stability and growth. As the executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, Winkler’s renewed tenure promises to bring further prosperity to the city of Anderson.