en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Anderson City Renews Contract with Greg Winkler, Signals Continued Economic Development

Anderson city has sealed its commitment to a prosperous future with the renewal of a four-year contract with Greg Winkler, the executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. Winkler, a veteran in his role, has been the guiding force behind the department for 16 of the last 20 years, providing steady leadership under two different mayoral administrations.

Years of Dedicated Service

Winkler’s experience spans across two mayoral terms. His first stint was under former Mayor Kevin Smith, a period that lasted eight years. The subsequent eight years saw Winkler collaborate successfully with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. His ability to adapt and provide consistent guidance, regardless of the political climate, is a testament to his leadership skills and dedication to Anderson’s economic growth.

Affirmation of Trust

The Anderson Board of Public Works has endorsed Winkler’s continued leadership by approving the contract with his company, Lead Climber. The new contract includes a revised annual salary of $160,200, a significant jump of $10,200 from his previous earnings. This pay increase not only acknowledges Winkler’s valuable contributions but also reflects the city’s faith in his vision.

Steering Economic Development

The approval of Winkler’s contract is a clear indicator of the city’s ongoing commitment to his leadership. It is an affirmation of his ability to steer the city towards economic stability and growth. As the executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, Winkler’s renewed tenure promises to bring further prosperity to the city of Anderson.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

By Salman Khan

Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

By Saboor Bayat

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
@AI & ML · 2 mins
2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
heart comment 0
Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

By Shivani Chauhan

Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win
AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

By Shivani Chauhan

AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value
Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels
Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
17 seconds
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
2 mins
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
2 mins
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
2 mins
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
2 mins
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
2 mins
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
2 mins
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
3 mins
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
13 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app