Andean Precious Metals Corp. Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for Soledad Mountain Mine

The Soledad Mountain mine operations of Andean Precious Metals Corp., operated through its subsidiary Golden Queen Mining LLC, have updated their mineral reserve and resource estimates. The operation, nestled in Kern County, Southern California, has also released a Feasibility Study Update Technical Report compliant with NI 43-101, which has been made available on SEDAR+.
Updated Reserves and Resources
The refined estimates indicate a marginal decrease in reserves and resources, attributed to mining exhaustion and a reduced projected recovery from the Silver Queen vein. However, the report also involves increased assumptions of metal prices and an escalation in mine sustaining capital, both aimed at enhancing mining cost efficiency. Alberto Morales, the Executive Chairman of the company, expressed satisfaction at the estimates, which were in line with expectations, and unveiled plans to optimize mine operations, boost margins, and set clear exploration targets.
Operational Overview
The Soledad Mountain project has been functional since 2016. The revised capital and operating costs mirror the site's historical data and recent developments. The heap leach pad, having reached its ultimate size, has detailed capital costs for equipment overhaul and replacement. The average operating costs stand at $23.66 per ton, with an after-tax cash flow analysis projecting net present values and cumulative net cash flows till the end of 2030.
Economic Projections
Gold, silver, and aggregate form the backbone of the gross revenues. The operating equivalent gold cash cost per ounce is estimated at $1,340, with total cash costs, including sustaining capital, pegged at $1,477 per ounce. The project is projected to generate a positive cash flow each production year, with the sole exception of 2026.
The press release also carries cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, underscoring the various risks and uncertainties that could potentially impact actual results. The press release, which includes updates on mineral resources and reserves as of September 30, 2023, has been reviewed and approved by qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101.
Moreover, Golden Queen Mining LLC has announced the resumption of normal production following a fire incident, with the secondary crusher circuit now fixed and fully operational. Although production is expected to dip in the first quarter of 2024 due to the fire, the full year 2024 production is not forecast to be significantly affected. The company's 2024 guidance will be delineated at the end of March with the release of its 2023 financial and operating results.