Andean Precious Metals Corp Announces Updated Mineral Reserve Estimates for Soledad Mountain Mine

Andean Precious Metals Corp (TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF), a leading producer of precious metals, has disclosed updated mineral reserve and resource estimates for the Soledad Mountain mine, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Queen Mining LLC in Southern California. The assessments, encapsulated in the Technical Report, were prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and filed on SEDAR.
Aligning with Base Case Expectations
Alberto Morales, the Executive Chairman and CEO, affirmed that the estimates align with the base case expectations. Andean Precious Metals Corp now aims to focus on enhancing and expanding the mine, optimizing operations, and exploring further to extend its lifespan.
Key Highlights from the Technical Report
The report illuminates several important aspects, including gold and silver measured and indicated (M&I) resources, proven and probable (P&P) reserves, inferred resources, and life of mine (LOM) projections. The Soledad Mountain mine is projected to yield up to 65,000 ounces of gold and 466,000 ounces of silver annually, with total projected production reaching 373,000 ounces of gold and 2.7 million ounces of silver. The LOM is estimated to be five years based on 2P mineral reserves. However, the revenue stream is set to continue for up to 35-40 years post-mining operations, thanks to the sale of waste rock.
Changes Since 2022 and Future Plans
Changes since 2022 include a marginal drop in reserves and resources due to mining depletion and lower estimated recovery from the Silver Queen vein. The Technical Report also delves into mineral resource and reserve estimate methodologies, capital and operating cost estimates, and after-tax cash flow analysis. Several qualified persons responsible for ensuring the project's compliance with NI 43-101 have been named in the report.
Andean Precious Metals Corp is steadfast in its commitment to expansion in the Americas and is well-positioned to pursue future growth opportunities. Despite a minor setback due to a fire at its subsidiary, Golden Queen Mining LLC, which temporarily affected production, the company has returned to normal operations and doesn't expect any significant impact on the full-year 2024 production.