Ancient Tocobaga Burial Mound Unearthed at Philippe Park

An exciting discovery has been unearthed at Philippe Park in Safety Harbor, Florida. The park, known for its serene environment and picnic spots, has unexpectedly turned into a significant archaeological site. Recent research suggests that an ancient Native American burial mound, believed to belong to the Tocobaga tribe, lies beneath picnic shelter No. 9.

A Glance into the Past

Tom Pluckhahn, a Professor of Anthropology at the University of South Florida (USF), explains that these burial mounds were not just graves but thoughtful memorials for the deceased. The mounds were meticulously crafted with layers of shells, sand, and other materials, reflecting the tribe’s spiritual beliefs and customs.

Unearthing the Truth

The research team from USF’s Department of Anthropology used ground-penetrating radar to detect disturbances underground, indicative of human remains. The findings have given the team reasonably high confidence in the mound’s location beneath the park’s picnic shelter and a playground. This discovery implies that some existing structures may need to be relocated to respect the integrity of the mound.

Preserving History

Pinellas County is now collaborating with the state archaeologist to further document the historical significance of the site. Plans are underway to carefully remove the picnic shelter and playground without causing harm to the potential burial site. Local residents have expressed concerns about preserving the area due to its potential historical and archaeological significance. The county, in response, has stopped accepting new reservations for the picnic shelter to prevent any inadvertent damage.

The discovery of the Tocobaga burial mound under picnic shelter No. 9 at Philippe Park is not only a testament to the rich history of the area but also a sobering reminder of the need to respect and protect our shared heritage. As the research unfolds, the park will continue to be a place of interest for both its natural beauty and the stories it holds beneath the surface.