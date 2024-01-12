en English
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Ancient Tocobaga Burial Grounds Discovered Beneath Philippe Park, Florida

Recent research conducted at Philippe Park, located north of Safety Harbor, Florida, has unearthed startling revelations about the park’s ancient history. The park, once home to the Tocobaga Nation over 500 years ago, is believed to house ancient burial grounds, according to a comprehensive investigation by the University of South Florida’s Department of Anthropology.

Ancient Burial Grounds Uncovered

The possibility of the park being a Tocobaga burial site was first recorded by the Spanish in the 1500s. The Smithsonian Institution further corroborated this in 1929 when it excavated human remains and artifacts from the location. However, recent ground-penetrating radar scanning has revealed additional disturbances underground, indicating the likely presence of undiscovered human remains. This discovery is attributed to the invasive nature of previous excavations that did not fully explore the extent of the site.

Structural Relocation in the Pipeline

In response to these findings, Pinellas County, in consultation with the state archaeologist, is preparing to relocate certain structures suspected of being built on the burial site. This includes picnic shelter No. 9 and a playground. While reservations for the shelter are currently suspended, previously booked events are being honored. Simultaneously, the county has initiated the construction of a new playground in an area confirmed to be free of historical artifacts.

Local Voices and Future Perspectives

Local resident, Stacy Smith, has voiced her concerns over the situation, suggesting that the park should be closed and preserved due to the potential presence of both human remains and significant artifacts. The county’s response to these findings and subsequent relocation of structures signals a commitment towards preserving the rich cultural history of the Tocobaga Nation, and the reverence for the ancient burial grounds that lie beneath Philippe Park.

History United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

