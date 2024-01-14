Ancient 386-Million-Year-Old Forest Discovered Near New York City

Scientists have confirmed the existence of the world’s oldest surviving forest, a mere two-hour drive from the bustling metropolis of New York City. Nestled in the serene Catskill Mountains, the forest dates back an astounding 386 million years, providing a window into the Earth’s distant past.

Unearthing the Ancient Forest

First discovered in 2009, at the bottom of an abandoned quarry near the town of Cairo, researchers from the State University of New York at Binghamton and the University of Cardiff have since been diligently studying this incredible find. The rocks in the area, aged up to a staggering 385 million years, bear evidence of extremely early plants, some of which are believed to have been witnessed by dinosaurs.

Clues to the Early Ecosystem

The forest, which once sprawled across an area of about 250 miles, is home to fossilized examples of ancient trees, including cladoxylopsids, acknowledged as among the earliest known trees that formed intricate forests. These primordial forests are believed to have played a pivotal role in transforming the Earth’s atmosphere and climate. Their growth contributed significantly to a decrease in carbon dioxide levels, leading to a cooler climatic period.

Insights into the Devonian Period

The Cairo forest discovery offers scientists invaluable insights into early forest ecosystems and the evolution of plant life on our planet. Furthermore, it illuminates our understanding of the environmental conditions during the Devonian period – a time when the first forests were taking root, fundamentally shaping the planet’s future. The site is currently reserved exclusively for scientific research, to preserve its priceless historical and scientific value.