Anchorage's Sullivan Arena: From Pandemic Homeless Shelter to Revitalized Sports Venue

The Sullivan Arena, a central pillar in Anchorage's community, is rising from its recent past as an emergency homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. This transformation signifies a return to its traditional role as a venue for sports and events, under the management of O'Malley Ice and Sports Center.

A Politically Contentious Site

The arena has been a topic of heated debate over its role in the community. Discussions have centered around its financial viability and future use. Under former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz's administration, the arena's revenues declined sharply, prompting questions about its sustainability. Despite disagreements with the Assembly over the management of the homeless shelter, current Mayor Dave Bronson has prioritized returning the arena to its original purpose.

Revitalizing an Iconic Arena

The Sullivan Arena has suffered significant wear and tear, both from its stint as a shelter and due to deferred maintenance. In response, the city has undertaken the task of repairing the damage and upgrading the facility. The aim is to host a diverse range of events, including ice hockey, concerts, and trade shows. O'Malley Ice and Sports Center, tasked with basic maintenance, plans to bring national acts to the arena, while the municipality handles larger upkeep tasks.

Reconnecting with a Rich History

The Sullivan Arena is steeped in a rich history. It has played host to notable events and was part of Anchorage's cultural development during the oil boom of the 1980s, often referred to as 'Project 80s.' Despite facing numerous challenges in the past, there is hope and anticipation that the revitalized Sullivan Arena will once again become a vibrant part of the Anchorage community.