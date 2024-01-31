Anchorage Braces Snowfall for Crucial Homelessness Count

In the frosty heart of Anchorage, Alaska, a crucial exercise unfolded despite a daunting snowfall of 17 inches. The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness embarked on their annual federally mandated point-in-time count, a mission to survey people experiencing homelessness in the city. Orchestrated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this count has a significant bearing on the allocation of federal funding for homeless assistance.

The Count Amidst the Snowfall

The task was far from easy, as the heavy snowfall presented a formidable challenge. The count involved tracking and surveying individuals without shelter on a specific night in late January, no small feat in a city blanketed in white. Mac Lyons, the coalition's coordinated entry director, and his team, including Meg Zaletel, the coalition's executive director, braved the chill and snow to reach out to these individuals.

Insights from the Ground

As they distributed essential items and asked survey-related questions, they encountered individuals using cardboard for insulation and others staying awake through the night to keep warm or for safety reasons. Some were living unsheltered in places not meant for human habitation. The coalition estimates that more than 200 people are living in vehicles, parks, and on the streets of Anchorage.

The Challenge of Accessibility

In response to the extreme cold temperatures, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declared a public health and safety emergency, leading to the opening of warming facilities. However, accessibility remained a key issue, as snow-covered sidewalks made it difficult for people to reach these facilities. There was also a lack of awareness about the new warming areas among the homeless population.

The point-in-time count, conducted amidst the challenges of heavy snowfall and cold, stands as a testament to the city's commitment to addressing homelessness. It also highlights the urgent need for more accessible solutions and increased awareness among those most in need.