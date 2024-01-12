en English
Anchorage Bids Farewell: KTUU-2 News Anchor Maria Downey Announces Retirement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Anchorage Bids Farewell: KTUU-2 News Anchor Maria Downey Announces Retirement

It’s the end of an era for Anchorage, Alaska, as the beloved news anchor Maria Downey of KTUU-2 announces her retirement after a remarkable 43-year career. Her last appearance on air is scheduled for January 26, marking the close of a chapter in Alaskan television history.

Maria Downey: A Constant Companion

Since 1981, Downey has been a familiar presence in the homes of Alaskan viewers, her steady voice and calm demeanor becoming a part of their daily lives. Her retirement news, first shared on Facebook and later on-air, was met with a mix of surprise and heartfelt well-wishes from viewers who see her as more than just a news anchor, but as a member of their extended family.

A Legacy of Compassionate Journalism

Throughout her career, Downey has been known for her compassionate and dedicated coverage of a wide array of stories. She has seen Alaska through its triumphs and challenges, her coverage extending from the uplifting to the heart-wrenching. Nancy Johnson, the VP/GM of KTUU-2, praised Downey for her unwavering commitment to the stories of the Alaskan people. Her colleagues at KTUU-2, who were privy to her retirement plans, maintained confidentiality until the official announcement, reflecting the respect and admiration they hold for her.

Life After the News Desk

As she steps away from the news desk, Downey looks forward to a more leisurely pace of life. With her newfound time, she aims to spend more time with her family and friends and enjoy a regular evening routine – a luxury often missed by those in the broadcasting industry. Her educational background from the University of Florida and a lifetime of experience in journalism will undoubtedly continue to influence her post-retirement pursuits.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

