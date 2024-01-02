en English
Business

Ancestry CEO Deb Liu’s Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Ancestry CEO Deb Liu’s Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally

In a recent interview, Deb Liu, the CEO and President of Ancestry, a leading genealogy services and DNA testing company, underscored the significance of safeguarding family stories. This sentiment has gained prominence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the vulnerability of human life. Ancestry, in response to this, is developing innovative features to encourage families to collaborate on their history exploration.

Preserving Family Stories Amid Global Uncertainties

While acknowledging that Ancestry’s services are not essential, Liu stressed the company’s commitment to meeting customers’ needs in times of financial instability. She noted that the company’s focus is not on short-term delivery or development, but on long-term success.

Global Expansion and DEI Initiatives

Looking forward to 2024, Liu expressed enthusiasm about the potential for global expansion and the enhancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the company. She emphasized that Ancestry aims to serve people of all ethnicities and backgrounds in their quest to discover their family histories. This commitment to inclusivity extends not just to the company’s internal policies but also to its platform.

Economic Uncertainty and Customer Commitment

Liu’s primary concern for 2024 is the economic uncertainty and its potential impact on customer commitment to Ancestry’s subscription model. Despite these challenges, she remains hopeful and emphasizes the need for consistency and confidence from their clients.

Reflections and Future Direction

Reflecting on the past year, Liu highlighted that ‘ruthless prioritization’ was instrumental in focusing the company’s efforts, leading to a clearer road map for 2024. Nevertheless, she also acknowledged that implementing this approach earlier could have been beneficial for the company. Liu encourages her team to consider the long-term impact of their decisions by asking themselves what their future selves would wish they had done.

Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

