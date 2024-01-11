Anastasia 'Tasia' Argires: A Life of Faith and Passionate Community Service

Anastasia "Tasia" (Koutroulakis) Argires, a fervent Greek Orthodox Christian, and zealous Alabama Crimson Tide fan, concluded her earthly sojourn at the age of 93 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Born to Greek immigrants in the heart of Birmingham, Alabama, Tasia was a shining beacon of Greek-American culture, steeped in tradition, yet seamlessly blending into the American fabric.

A Life of Service and Commitment

Tasia's life was an exemplar of service and commitment. During the formative years of the Greek Orthodox Youth of America, she served as the national secretary, shaping the organization's trajectory. Her marriage to Dr. James P. Argires, a renowned neurosurgeon, was a testament to her unwavering support, as she managed the household and raised their three children while being a steadfast pillar of support in her husband's career.

A Pillar of the Church and Community

Tasia's involvement in her church was not casual. She volunteered, participated, and even founded the Greek Bazaar's "Athenian Room." Her contributions to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church were significant and lasting. Even after the loss of her husband in 2019, Tasia continued to volunteer and live with her daughter's family, exhibiting her indomitable spirit.

Leaving a Legacy of Faith and Love

Her legacy is one of faith, family, and community. Tasia is remembered not just as a devout Christian, but also as someone deeply rooted in her faith. Her love for Alabama Crimson Tide football was equally passionate, reflecting her vivacious spirit. The funeral services will take place at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, followed by interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Philoptochos Society, a cause close to Tasia's heart.