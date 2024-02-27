Anastasia Coope Debuts 'Darning Woman' Under Jagjaguwar, Announces 2024 Tour

Singer-songwriter Anastasia Coope is making waves in the music industry with her upcoming album 'Darning Woman', set for release on May 24, and a tour in 2024. Signed to Jagjaguwar and managed by Ryan Schreiber's new company, Coope's debut promises an innovative blend of psychedelic folk, marking a significant milestone in her career.

From Vision to Reality

Coope's journey to her debut album has been hands-on, with the artist taking the helm in producing 'Darning Woman' herself. Her aim? To create a spatial experience through her music, an ambition that seems well within reach considering the album's first single, 'He is On His Way Home, We Don’t Live Together'. Featuring contributions from renowned musicians Matthew J Rolin and Patrick Shiroish, the track precedes a highly anticipated album release. The accompanying video, directed by Grace Conrad, perfectly captures the song's haunting vibe, setting the stage for the album's narrative.

A New Chapter with Jagjaguwar and Ryan Schreiber

Anastasia Coope's signing with Jagjaguwar and Ryan Schreiber's artist management company signifies a pivotal moment in her career. This partnership not only brings her music to a broader audience but also highlights the trust and belief in her artistic vision. The collaboration with seasoned artists on her first single further cements her place in the music industry, promising a debut that's as refreshing as it is reflective.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Tour and Beyond

The announcement of Coope's 2024 tour, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Cambridge, and Brooklyn, underscores the anticipation surrounding 'Darning Woman'. Her record release show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn is particularly noteworthy, offering fans a chance to experience the album live. With her debut, Coope is not just releasing music; she's inviting listeners on a journey, one that promises to be as introspective as it is immersive.

The release of 'Darning Woman' marks a significant step in Anastasia Coope's musical journey. With a unique sound, a hands-on approach to production, and the backing of influential music industry figures, Coope is poised to make a lasting impact. Her tour in 2024 will not only bring her music to new ears but also solidify her place as a noteworthy artist in today's music scene. As 'Darning Woman' makes its debut, it's clear that Anastasia Coope's career is just getting started.