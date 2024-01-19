Analyst Sheridan Downgrades ZipRecruiter Stock Amid Short-Term Challenges

Following a more than 20% surge in ZipRecruiter, Inc's share price after its third-quarter earnings report in early November, analyst Sheridan has recalibrated the company's stock rating from Buy to Neutral with a $15 price target. Despite recognizing numerous long-term positive trends for ZipRecruiter, including the shift towards online recruitment, advanced matching algorithms, and robust unit economics, Sheridan predicts short-term obstacles primarily tied to the broader macroeconomic environment, which are anticipated to extend into 2024.

Sheridan's Revenue Forecasts and Expected Challenges

Sheridan has curtailed his revenue projections due to diminished visibility into the hiring landscape and predicts fewer paid employers on a quarterly basis. However, he has not modified his expectations for the company's operating margins, citing management's ability to curtail marketing expenses in a weaker operating climate. For the fourth quarter, he estimates ZipRecruiter's revenue at $125 million, which is lower than the consensus estimate of $128 million.

Earnings Per Share Projections

On the earnings front, Sheridan projects a per-share earnings (EPS) of $0.06 for ZipRecruiter, just below the consensus of $0.07. This reflects his cautious stance towards the company in the near term, given the uncertainty in the current macroeconomic conditions.

Market Reactions to Sheridan's Downgrade

The revised rating and price target by Sheridan are expected to influence investor sentiment and might have an impact on ZipRecruiter's stock trading in the coming sessions. The latest price target for ZipRecruiter was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2024, setting a price target of $15.00, and forecasting a possible 3.52% upside within the next 12 months.