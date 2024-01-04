An Unprecedented Year of Change for Midland Independent School District

Midland Independent School District (MISD), Texas, experienced a pivotal year in 2023, driven by transformative initiatives and the stewardship of Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard. Marking her first year at the helm, Dr. Howard spearheaded a series of significant developments, setting a new course for MISD’s future.

Organizational Reformation

Dr. Howard led a comprehensive reorganization of the central office, introducing new divisions dedicated to talent development and professional learning. A significant addition to the district’s management structure was the induction of principal supervisors, each responsible for overseeing a cluster of 10 campuses, a move geared towards streamlining administrative processes and fostering academic excellence.

Passing of a Historic Bond

On November 7th, a remarkable 56% of the electorate supported the passing of a record $1.4 billion bond package. This fund serves as a catalyst to restructure the school levels into distinct elementary, middle, and high schools, thereby addressing the pressing issue of overcrowding in elementary schools and creating room for pre-kindergarten classes. Legacy High School and Midland Freshman are set to transition into middle schools, reflecting the district’s commitment to adapt and grow.

Infrastructural and Curriculum Advancements

Every campus under MISD’s purview stands to gain from the bond package, with a plethora of upgrades planned. These include improvements to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as enhancements to safety and security measures. In a critical response to below-average reading levels, the district adopted a phonics-based curriculum across all schools, emphasizing the importance of foundational literacy skills.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Dr. Howard’s leadership philosophy entails active engagement with various stakeholders, including the community, parents, businesses, and more. Over 100 contributors helped shape a strategic plan unveiled in September, focusing on student experience, staff development, and community involvement. Already in the implementation phase, the plan is a testament to the district’s commitment to continuous improvement. With a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school on the horizon, the district looks forward to a promising 2024.