AmZetta Technologies Announced as Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo at TECHSUPERSHOW

AmZetta Technologies, a digital workspace solutions provider, has been unveiled as a Silver sponsor for the upcoming MSP Expo at the TECHSUPERSHOW. This event, set to run from February 13-15, 2024, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Florida, serves as a critical meeting point for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

AmZetta’s Sponsorship and Engagements

AmZetta, an offshoot of American Megatrends Inc. since 2019, is known for its robust portfolio of over 230 granted U.S. patents and an abundance of engineering experience. The company’s sponsorship of the MSP Expo solidifies its commitment to providing secure and convenient access to data and apps for users. MSP Expo is renowned for its role as a forum where business owners and technology specialists discuss growth strategies for their managed services businesses. Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, the company organizing the event, expressed excitement over AmZetta’s sponsorship. His sentiments reflect the company’s dedication to advancing the industry through innovative and secure solutions.

New Product Showcase at the MSP Expo

During the MSP Expo, AmZetta plans to showcase its new Next Generation Firewall product, zSecure. This product’s integration into the zWAN SD-WAN product aims to provide a comprehensive SASE solution, reinforcing the company’s dedication to secure and efficient digital workspace solutions. The event offers an excellent opportunity for AmZetta to engage with existing MSP partners and establish new relationships.

TMC’s Role in the Tech Industry

TMC, the event’s organizer, is an industry leader specializing in education, industry news, and market influence. By providing platforms such as the MSP Expo for technology vendors, TMC facilitates branding and lead generation through a variety of services, including events, content creation, and advertising.