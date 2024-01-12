en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AmZetta Technologies Announced as Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo at TECHSUPERSHOW

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
AmZetta Technologies Announced as Silver Sponsor for MSP Expo at TECHSUPERSHOW

AmZetta Technologies, a digital workspace solutions provider, has been unveiled as a Silver sponsor for the upcoming MSP Expo at the TECHSUPERSHOW. This event, set to run from February 13-15, 2024, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Florida, serves as a critical meeting point for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

AmZetta’s Sponsorship and Engagements

AmZetta, an offshoot of American Megatrends Inc. since 2019, is known for its robust portfolio of over 230 granted U.S. patents and an abundance of engineering experience. The company’s sponsorship of the MSP Expo solidifies its commitment to providing secure and convenient access to data and apps for users. MSP Expo is renowned for its role as a forum where business owners and technology specialists discuss growth strategies for their managed services businesses. Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, the company organizing the event, expressed excitement over AmZetta’s sponsorship. His sentiments reflect the company’s dedication to advancing the industry through innovative and secure solutions.

New Product Showcase at the MSP Expo

During the MSP Expo, AmZetta plans to showcase its new Next Generation Firewall product, zSecure. This product’s integration into the zWAN SD-WAN product aims to provide a comprehensive SASE solution, reinforcing the company’s dedication to secure and efficient digital workspace solutions. The event offers an excellent opportunity for AmZetta to engage with existing MSP partners and establish new relationships.

TMC’s Role in the Tech Industry

TMC, the event’s organizer, is an industry leader specializing in education, industry news, and market influence. By providing platforms such as the MSP Expo for technology vendors, TMC facilitates branding and lead generation through a variety of services, including events, content creation, and advertising.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
FTSE 100 Recovers Amidst Burberry Slump and Economic Turbulence
In London, the FTSE 100 index has shown a remarkable recovery with a 1% increase, bouncing back from a drop to three-week lows. This resurgence, despite a generally lackluster performance since the advent of the new year, is supported by gains in the housebuilding and mining sectors. The mining sector, in particular, has been uplifted
FTSE 100 Recovers Amidst Burberry Slump and Economic Turbulence
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
3 mins ago
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
3 mins ago
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
31 seconds ago
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
45 seconds ago
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic
1 min ago
RBI Debunks Rumours: Star Marked Rs 500 Banknotes are Authentic
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
32 seconds
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
33 seconds
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
39 seconds
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
46 seconds
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
55 seconds
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
58 seconds
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
1 min
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
1 min
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
1 min
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app