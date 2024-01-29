Amy Word to Sell Lamasco's Liquor License Amid Controversies

Amy Word, Evansville school board member and proprietor of the Lamasco Bar & Grill, intends to sell the establishment's liquor license to Ty Barnhart, operating under the banner of Ty's Bar & Grill. This information has been disseminated to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC), with Barnhart's license transfer application, containing Word's signed consent, scheduled for review by the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Vanderburgh County on February 13.

Lamasco's Controversial Liquor Permit

The bar, situated on West Franklin Street, anticipates temporary closure during the transaction's culmination. The liquor permit of Lamasco Bar & Grill has been embroiled in controversy since August 8, when the local board proposed its denial, branding the venue as a public nuisance. Despite Word's attempts to appeal, the ATC is under the notion that she is more inclined towards transferring the license than persisting with an appeal hearing.

Word's Legal Troubles

Simultaneously, Word is grappling with a felony charge of 'maintaining a common nuisance' in relation to Lamasco. Her trial is programmed for April 8. The paperwork for the license transfer to Barnhart does not provide confirmation of the sale of Lamasco's business or property, which carries a listing price exceeding $1 million.

Financial Details of the Liquor License

The liquor license's fair market value is approximated at $65,000. The current agreement indicates the transfer of the license but clarifies that no real or personal property is included in the deal. Word's consent intimates her willingness to finalize a purchase agreement with Barnhart.