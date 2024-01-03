en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Amy Burt McBrayer: Pioneering Progress in the Mining Industry

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Amy Burt McBrayer: Pioneering Progress in the Mining Industry

In the vast, rugged terrain of the Powder River Basin, the largest coal mining region in the U.S., a name has been making ripples far beyond the echoing chasm of the mining pit. Amy Burt McBrayer, a 34-year-old former valedictorian of West Branch High School and a 2008 graduate, is a beacon of progress in the predominantly male mining industry.

Breaking Ground in a Male-Dominated Field

Armed with multiple degrees, including a doctorate from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, McBrayer deftly navigated her way through Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, managing operations and logistics for some of the largest mines in the region. With a career spanning seven years, her work involved meticulous production scheduling and ensuring strict compliance with environmental land reclamation standards.

Award-Winning Academic and Industry Leader

McBrayer’s expertise and dedication led to her receiving the prestigious 2023 Michael Karmis SOMP Phd Fellowship Award. She now wields her extensive industry knowledge as an assistant professor at West Virginia University, shaping future mining engineers and emphasizing the urgent need for new talent due to a looming retirement wave of experienced professionals.

Championing Diversity and Sustainability

McBrayer highlights the gradual increase in female representation in mining, with women now accounting for 16% of all U.S. miners and 25% of mining students at West Virginia University. In doing so, she shatters the glass ceiling, inspiring more students to explore the field. She also debunks the myth that mining companies are indifferent to environmental impact. Citing over 2.9 million acres of coal mines reclaimed since 1975, McBrayer underscores the industry’s commitment to sustainable mining practices.

In the midst of an energy transition, the importance of domestic mining for energy cannot be understated. As McBrayer asserts, the mining industry plays a critical role in powering our economy. Through her exemplary career and dedication to education, she is not only paving the way for more diversity in the industry but also ensuring that the mining sector continues to be a driving force in the future.

0
Education Energy United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Effingham County School District Unveils STARS Childcare Centers

By Mazhar Abbas

Ohio's Governor's Merit Scholarship: A Strategic Move for Talent Retention

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

By Wojciech Zylm

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead

By Bijay Laxmi

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations ...
@Education · 5 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations ...
heart comment 0
University of Regensburg and IEEE Join Forces to Foster Global STEMM Talent

By BNN Correspondents

University of Regensburg and IEEE Join Forces to Foster Global STEMM Talent
Deciphering the Ripple Effect: A Deep Dive into Emotional Memory Encoding

By Ebenezer Mensah

Deciphering the Ripple Effect: A Deep Dive into Emotional Memory Encoding
Pakistan’s Ministry of Education Launches High-Impact IT Training Institutes

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Ministry of Education Launches High-Impact IT Training Institutes
Pakistan Sets up High-Impact IT Training Institutes to Foster Tech-Savvy Workforce

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Sets up High-Impact IT Training Institutes to Foster Tech-Savvy Workforce
Latest Headlines
World News
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
14 seconds
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
38 seconds
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
42 seconds
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
42 seconds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
46 seconds
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
1 min
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
1 min
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
1 min
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
2 mins
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app