AMx Strategy: A New Approach to Maximize Advanced Metering Infrastructure

In the past two decades, North American energy and water utilities have embraced advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with the allure of multiple benefits, chiefly, real-time and detailed consumption data. This widespread adoption of smart meters, however, has not fully met its potential, mainly due to the monopolies created by proprietary networks among leading meter manufacturers. These corporations are presently soliciting additional funds for a new wave of AMI deployments.

The Unfulfilled Promise of AMI

Despite the promise of advanced metering infrastructure, the reality has been a different story. Proprietary networks have given rise to monopolies among top-tier meter manufacturers, effectively limiting competition and innovation. The result? An infrastructure that has not fully capitalized on the potential of AMI, leaving utilities and consumers to grapple with the consequences.

Introducing the AMx Strategy: A New Approach

As a counteraction to these challenges, utilities are urged to contemplate the 'AMx' strategy. This flexible approach aims to enhance the value of existing metering investments and circumvent the need for costly and redundant AMI deployments. The AMx strategy advocates for the convergence of infrastructure, such as leveraging existing broadband networks, and calls for an ecosystem where specialized vendors focus on their core competencies, like data communications and cloud-based analytics.

AMx: Maximizing Value, Promoting Sustainability

This innovative strategy empowers utilities to manage their infrastructure incrementally and agilely, replacing only necessary components rather than entire systems. The goal of the AMx strategy is to enable utilities to harness more granular consumption data, thereby addressing crucial objectives such as affordability, equity, decarbonization, resiliency, load flexibility, and enhancing the customer experience. By extracting new value from existing investments and fast-tracking the discovery of best data utilization practices, the AMx strategy offers a viable alternative to traditional AMI deployments.