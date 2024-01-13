en English
Transportation

Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase

After years of anticipation and challenges, Amtrak’s innovative high-speed Avelia Liberty trains are poised to revolutionize the Northeast Corridor’s rail service. The Federal Railroad Administration’s recent approval marks a significant milestone, granting permission for testing on the Northeast Corridor tracks. The move signifies progression after repeated setbacks due to safety and design worries.

Advanced Acela Replacements

Developed by the French company Alstom, the Avelia Liberty trains are an upgrade from the current Acela fleet which was due for decommissioning in 2016. The new fleet, costing $1.6 billion, promises a 25 percent increase in passenger capacity, accommodating up to 386 commuters. They are designed to reach speeds of up to 160 miles per hour, outstripping the existing trains by a substantial 10 miles per hour.

Improving Passenger Experience

The Avelia Liberty trains are equipped with a pivotal feature, the tilting technology, which allows for smoother rides on curves. This technology aims to significantly enhance the passenger experience on one of America’s most congested rail corridors, extending from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

Next Steps and Expectations

Despite the progress, no specific timeline has been provided for when these new trains will commence passenger service. However, the current phase of field testing is critical for achieving safety certification and eventual passenger service. The project, already three years behind schedule, has surmounted the hurdles of safety and design issues and is now ready for track testing.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

