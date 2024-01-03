en English
Transportation

Amtrak’s Modernization: Significant Investment to Revamp Long Distance Fleet Announced

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Amtrak’s Modernization: Significant Investment to Revamp Long Distance Fleet Announced

In a significant stride towards revamping its Long Distance fleet, Amtrak, the United States’ national passenger rail service, has called for proposals from rolling stock manufacturers. This notable financial commitment is expected to bear fruit with the arrival of a new fleet in the early 2030s. Following a Request for Information, multiple suppliers have shown interest in this procurement process.

Amtrak’s Vision for the Future

Amtrak board chair Tony Coscia has expressed a solid conviction in the future prospects of the Long Distance service. He stressed the urgency to modernize and transform to cater to contemporary and upcoming customer demands. The Request for Proposals (RFP) has detailed requirements for the Long Distance service rolling stock, including coach seating, private rooms, food service, enhanced accessibility, and an improved route experience.

Reinventing Iconic Routes

Amtrak’s president Roger Harris sees this procurement as a golden opportunity to reinvent the company’s iconic routes with a modern, accessible, and eco-friendly fleet. In addition to the procurement of new rolling stock, Amtrak has pledged to a series of investments aimed at enhancing its Long Distance service.

Positive Indications

In the year leading up to September 2023, these services catered to 3.9 million passengers. This ambitious plan by Amtrak not only promises a future of enhanced passenger experience but also underscores the importance of sustainable and efficient transportation infrastructure in shaping the future of America.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

