Travel & Tourism

Amtrak Unveils Buy One, Get One Free Offer for Midweek Travel in New York State

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Amtrak Unveils Buy One, Get One Free Offer for Midweek Travel in New York State

Amtrak has rolled out an enticing offer for travelers planning midweek journeys within New York State. The renowned passenger railroad service provider has announced a buy one, get one free offer valid through February 29, 2024. The promotion applies to travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and passengers need to use the promo code V309 while booking their tickets.

Encouraging Affordable Travel

Amtrak’s latest move aims to encourage more people to explore the diverse attractions of New York State while enjoying the comforts and convenience of train travel. Central New York native and Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Eliot Hamlisch, expressed his enthusiasm about the potential of this offer to inspire travelers to discover the state’s beauty via Amtrak. The promotion also extends to specific routes, including the New York City to Montreal route on the Adirondack service and the New York City to Burlington, Vermont route on the Ethan Allen Express.

Amtrak’s Amenities and Convenience

Amtrak is known for its amenities and passenger-friendly services. The company offers free Wi-Fi on its U.S. routes, permits continuous use of electronic devices, and provides a Café service for its passengers. Furthermore, customers are allowed to travel with small pets for an additional fee. The current sale applies exclusively to Coach class tickets, and the availability of these promotional fares is limited.

Booking and Validity

To avail of this offer, customers are directed to Amtrak’s dedicated webpage for the promotion. The tickets are available until February 29, 2024, providing ample time for travelers to plan their journeys and make the most of the promotion. The move is a part of Amtrak’s new fare structure aimed at making travel more affordable and accessible for a wide array of passengers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

