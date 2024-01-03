Amtrak Seeks Public Input for Union Station Concourse Redesign

Amtrak, the American railroad service, has initiated a public participation process to design upgrades for the concourse at Chicago’s Union Station. Through an online survey on the station’s official website and accessible via QR codes at the station, the company is soliciting public input on several aspects of the Concourse Improvement Project. The initiative aims to enhance amenities, services, and the boarding process, in addition to reducing congestion.

A Century-Old Station Prepares for a Facelift

This project marks the first significant renovation at Union Station since 1991. The designs are being developed in anticipation of the station’s centennial anniversary in 2025. Amtrak Vice President Jeannie Kwon emphasized the importance of public and partner involvement in creating a design fit for the next century. The survey is open for participation until the end of January.

Chicago Hub Improvement Program: A Broader Initiative

The concourse redesign is part of a larger scheme known as the Chicago Hub Improvement Program. This program seeks to expedite travel across the Midwest. In December, following advocacy by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Union Station received a $93 million federal grant for upgrades. The survey asks for public feedback on desired amenities and services, including retail options, dining, waiting areas, restrooms, accessibility, and natural light.

Funding and Implementation

The project, to be led by Chicago-based Epstein and FXCollaborative, will be funded through federal capital funds and contributions from partners. The total cost of Amtrak’s plan, including rerouting tracks and other projects, stands at $1.1 billion. Notably, during the recent holiday season, Amtrak added more trains and extra cabs as ridership grew by 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels.