Transportation

Amtrak Accelerates Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project: A Leap Towards Enhanced Rail Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
In a significant move aimed at enhancing the Northeast Corridor’s capacity, safety, and trip time, Amtrak has taken a leap forward in the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge project. The project also anticipates improvements to the navigation channel for marine traffic. Embarking on a comprehensive modernization drive, the project will bolster power, signal, safety, and security systems to augment overall efficiency.

Contracts and Construction Plans

Amtrak’s Executive Vice President Laura Mason expressed that the awarding of contracts brings the project closer to initiating construction. This move is expected to address a significant bottleneck in the region. Recently, Amtrak awarded its second Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract, following a prior contract for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore. In addition, AECOM and Fay Construction have been entrusted with contracts for project management and demolition of old bridge piers, respectively.

Demolition and Timeline

The demolition work, focused on the remnants of a previous bridge dating back to 1866, is slated to commence in early 2024. This phase of the project is estimated to span a year. The Susquehanna River Rail Bridge project forms a part of Amtrak’s $176 billion plan spread over 15 years to enhance the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and double the number of trains between New York and Washington by 2038.

Historic Funding and Future Outlook

The project’s funding includes a substantial grant of $2.08 billion from the Federal Rail Administration. This grant is part of a larger $16.4 billion federal investment allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, designated for 25 projects across the Northeast Corridor. The bipartisan infrastructure law, colloquially known as the Job Act, has granted Amtrak the most significant funding in its history, with $66 billion to be utilized over five years. As bids for the reconstruction of obsolete bridges and outdated tunnels begin, including the Susquehanna River Bridge in Maryland, the groundwork is being laid for a transformative era in rail travel.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

