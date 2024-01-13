Amphitrite Digital Expands Luxury Offerings at Magens Hideaway, Unveils Online Booking

In an ambitious move, Amphitrite Digital, a renowned tour activity operator, is expanding its services at the luxury villa, Magens Hideaway, on St. Thomas. Adding to this, the company has also launched a unique ‘Stay & Sail’ package in partnership with Lovango Resort + Beach Club, situated in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing its travel portfolio.

Revamping the Luxury Experience at Magens Hideaway

Magens Hideaway, a five-bedroom luxury villa, is a crown jewel atop Peterborg Estate. The property offers breathtaking views of Magens Bay Beach and the British Virgin Islands, making it a desirable destination for travel aficionados. Emphasizing both communal experiences and private relaxation, the property comprises three separate buildings interconnected by a courtyard. This design element elevates the guest experience, offering a unique blend of community and solitude.

Enhancing Guest Convenience: A Strategic Move

Since 2022, Amphitrite Digital has efficiently managed Magens Hideaway and is now focused on enhancing guest convenience. Previously, making reservations at this opulent property required phone calls or liaising with Online Travel Agents. However, with the advent of a new website for Magens Hideaway and a strategic partnership with FareHarbor, an all-encompassing online booking management solution, guests can now easily book their stays online. This move is anticipated to significantly improve conversion rates for the company, aligning with Amphitrite Digital’s digital-first operating model.

FareHarbor: An Efficient Booking Management Solution

FareHarbor provides a platform for Amphitrite Digital to manage bookings with efficiency and precision. This integration marks a giant leap for the company, allowing it to streamline operations, enhance the booking experience for guests, and ultimately, drive revenue growth. It’s a clear testament to Amphitrite Digital’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that their services continue to resonate with the evolving needs of modern travelers.