Amneal Pharmaceuticals Set to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, has announced its plan to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 1, 2024, before the market opens. This important disclosure will be followed by a conference call and live webcast for the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Access to Financial Results and Conference Call

Key stakeholders and interested parties can access these financial results and the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of Amneal's website. Those wishing to participate in the conference call can register to receive dial-in details and a unique PIN. For U.S. callers, a toll-free conference line is available. A list of toll-free international numbers can also be obtained through a provided link. The access code for the call is 743629.

Post-Call Accessibility

Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the conference call will be available. This replay will remain accessible for seven days, providing an opportunity for those who could not participate in the live event to catch up on the proceedings and the company's financial standing.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., listed on NASDAQ under the ticker AMRX, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It boasts a diverse portfolio of over 270 products primarily in the U.S. Amneal's Generics segment is growing in various complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. Its Specialty segment focuses on branded pharmaceuticals for central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline targeting unmet needs. Furthermore, through its AvKARE segment, Amneal distributes pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, as well as retail and institutional markets. This diversified and robust portfolio showcases the company's commitment to addressing a wide range of health needs.