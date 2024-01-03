en English
Automotive

Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

Car Wash Advisory, LLC (CWA), a leading investment banking firm with a niche in the car wash industry, has successfully brokered the sale of 19 Zax Auto Wash locations located in Metro Detroit, Michigan, to Michigan Wash Co. This acquiring entity has been established by Ammori Equity Partners (AEP), a firm renowned for its expertise in sales and operations of growing businesses.

A Strong Partnership for Growth

Zax Auto Wash, ranked among the Top 100 Car Wash Companies in the U.S., is projected to see an enhancement in service offerings, and customer experience under this new ownership. Saber Ammori, the Founder & Managing Partner of AEP, has communicated his enthusiasm for the opportunity to innovate and grow the Zax Auto Wash brand. The focus will be on providing top-notch customer service and affordable quality washes – a combination that is likely to ensure sustained growth and customer loyalty.

The Future of Zax Auto Wash

Brian Blaskay, CEO and Founder of Zax Auto Wash, anticipates that the acquisition will usher in a fresh perspective and a more extensive corporate structure, thereby benefiting the brand’s longevity. Having expanded from a single location to a network of 24 locations under Blaskay’s leadership, Zax Auto Wash is poised for the next phase of strategic expansion.

AEP’s Role

With a diverse portfolio and proven experience in various retail sectors, AEP is committed to enhancing customer engagement through a people-centric approach. John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at CWA, has emphasized the AEP team’s strong positioning for fostering Zax’s growth through innovation and operational excellence. The handshake between these two giants promises to redefine the car wash industry in the region and beyond.

Car Wash Advisory, specializing exclusively in M&A advisory and financial services for the car wash industry, continues to provide its expertise to owners and operators nationwide. This transaction is a testament to their unparalleled industry knowledge and commitment to facilitating successful deals.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

