Amkor Technology Surpasses Expectations with Q4 Earnings

Amkor Technology Inc., a semiconductor packaging and test services provider, has announced its fourth-quarter financial results, with a net income of $117.6 million. The per-share net income stood at 48 cents, exceeding Wall Street analysts' estimates. The average estimate from three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share. The company's revenue for the quarter reached $1.75 billion.

Amkor's Surpassing Performance

Comparative Performances

For comparison, Skyline Corp., a manufactured and modular housing maker, reported earnings of $47 million in its fiscal third quarter, with a per-share profit of 81 cents and a revenue of $559.5 million. NXP Semiconductors NV, on the other hand, reported earnings of $697 million, translating to $2.68 per share, and posted $3.42 billion in revenue for the period.

Contrasting Performances

Contrastingly, Intevac Inc., a producer of manufacturing equipment, reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter, equating to a loss of 7 cents per share, with a revenue of $12.9 million. Kimball Electronics Inc., however, reported earnings of $8.3 million, with a per-share profit of 33 cents and a revenue of $421.2 million. Lastly, Flexsteel Industries Inc., reported net income of $3.1 million, with a per-share profit of 57 cents and a revenue of $100.1 million.

The financial results provide a comprehensive view of the financial landscape within these sectors, showcasing both strong performances and challenges faced by the respective companies.