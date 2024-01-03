Amistad Dam Port of Entry Temporarily Closed for Major Reconstruction

The Amistad Dam Port of Entry, a vital crossing near Del Rio, Texas, has temporarily shuttered its gates due to ‘routine maintenance,’ as announced by a spokesperson from the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC). The port, which serves as a crucial connective link to the Mexican state of Coahuila, is no stranger to such closures, having been shut down under similar circumstances in May.

Travel Advisory Issued

With the closure of the port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has advised travelers to divert their route towards the Del Rio International Bridge. This alternate route, although not a direct substitute, will serve as the primary crossing in the interim period.

Underlying Safety Concerns

Reports from a recent field meeting disclosed that the Amistad Dam is grappling with several safety issues. Maria-Elena Giner, the U.S. IBWC Commissioner, highlighted the presence of multiple sinkholes as a significant concern, and the Corps of Engineers has subsequently labelled the dam as ‘potentially unsafe.’

Financial Commitments for Reconstruction

Mexico has pledged a hefty sum of $20 million towards the initial phase of a comprehensive reconstruction project. However, the United States will bear a larger chunk of the financial burden, covering 56% of the total project costs. Despite this commitment, the exact figures and the timeline for the commencement of construction remain undisclosed, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the project.