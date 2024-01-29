Amini LLC Secures Significant Legal Victory, Recovers $52 Million

In a recent turn of events, boutique law firm Amini LLC has secured a substantial legal victory, recovering a staggering $52 million on behalf of Trustee Salvatore LaMonica. The case spun around Lynn Tilton and her regional ambulance and paratransit company, TransCare, which had earlier declared bankruptcy.

Unraveling the Case

The legal team at Amini LLC, spearheaded by Bijan Amini, Avery Samet, and Jeffrey Chubak, instigated a lawsuit against Tilton and her firm, Patriarch Partners Administrative Services, LLC (PPAS), in February 2018. The crux of the suit was the allegation that Tilton had orchestrated an insider sale of TransCare's prime assets to herself, a move considered both unethical and illegal.

The Court's Ruling and Its Implications

The bankruptcy judge, Honorable Stuart Bernstein, in July 2020 ruled that the sale was indeed a breach of fiduciary duty and a fraudulent transfer. This pivotal decision was largely upheld by District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan in 2021 and further bolstered by the Second Circuit Court in a 2-1 decision on August 28, 2023. Furthermore, Amini LLC succeeded in securing $13 million in pre-judgment interest.

Behind the Successful Defense and Recovery

The triumphant defense and recovery are credited to the aggressive and inventive litigation strategy employed by Amini LLC. This victory was also made possible due to their collaborative work with the Trustee's firm, Lamonica Herbst and Maniscalco, and the legal counsel from Sidley Austin led by Carter Phillips. The substantial payment marks a significant milestone for the TransCare bankruptcy estate, especially given the previous unsuccessful attempts by other plaintiffs to retrieve funds from Tilton.