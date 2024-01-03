Amherst County Plans Stricter Regulations on Storage and Warehouse Facilities

In an effort to uphold the aesthetic and functional integrity of the U.S. 29 corridor, Amherst County is taking decisive measures to modify its zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments aim to impose stricter regulations on self-service storage and warehouse facilities. A cornerstone of these changes is the mandate that these establishments must be situated at least 500 feet away from highways.

Transitional Use and Increased Scrutiny

A noteworthy shift in these amendments is the transition of these facilities from a ‘by-right’ to a ‘special exception’ use within the General Commercial, B-2, zoning district. This move is designed to subject such development projects to greater scrutiny and to facilitate public participation in the review process.

Planning Commission Takes Action

Manifesting its commitment to the proposed changes, the Amherst County Planning Commission has voted to propel this proposal forward. The commission instructed county staff to schedule public hearings with both the commission and the county board of supervisors.

Protecting U.S. 29 Corridor’s Integrity

Jeremy Bryant, the County Administrator, highlighted the motive behind the proposed ordinance. He emphasized that the goal is to safeguard the U.S. 29 corridor, a region considered critical for beautification and strategic development. Bryant noted that, as it stands, over 90% of the county’s commercially zoned areas are situated along U.S. 29 Business. This area already houses a high concentration of storage units, especially in Madison Heights.