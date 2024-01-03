en English
Business

Amherst County Plans Stricter Regulations on Storage and Warehouse Facilities

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
Amherst County Plans Stricter Regulations on Storage and Warehouse Facilities

In an effort to uphold the aesthetic and functional integrity of the U.S. 29 corridor, Amherst County is taking decisive measures to modify its zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments aim to impose stricter regulations on self-service storage and warehouse facilities. A cornerstone of these changes is the mandate that these establishments must be situated at least 500 feet away from highways.

Transitional Use and Increased Scrutiny

A noteworthy shift in these amendments is the transition of these facilities from a ‘by-right’ to a ‘special exception’ use within the General Commercial, B-2, zoning district. This move is designed to subject such development projects to greater scrutiny and to facilitate public participation in the review process.

Planning Commission Takes Action

Manifesting its commitment to the proposed changes, the Amherst County Planning Commission has voted to propel this proposal forward. The commission instructed county staff to schedule public hearings with both the commission and the county board of supervisors.

Protecting U.S. 29 Corridor’s Integrity

Jeremy Bryant, the County Administrator, highlighted the motive behind the proposed ordinance. He emphasized that the goal is to safeguard the U.S. 29 corridor, a region considered critical for beautification and strategic development. Bryant noted that, as it stands, over 90% of the county’s commercially zoned areas are situated along U.S. 29 Business. This area already houses a high concentration of storage units, especially in Madison Heights.

United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

