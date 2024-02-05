AMG Critical Materials Acquires Green Tech from Transformation Technologies Inc.

AMG Critical Materials N.V., a leading innovator listed on Euronext Amsterdam, has taken a robust leap forward in its commitment to a greener future. The company has acquired a comprehensive package of processing technologies and intellectual property from Transformation Technologies Inc. (TTI), a United States company known for its specialization in green energy and recycling technologies.

The Catalyst for Change

This acquisition marks a significant upgrade for AMG Vanadium, a division of AMG Critical Materials, and its capabilities in processing spent catalyst and other oil refinery wastes. AMG Vanadium is renowned for its leadership in recycling refinery waste, and this move is set to bolster this position. The unique technology developed by TTI for the thermal treatment of spent catalyst and other oil refinery wastes aligns seamlessly with AMG's existing technology and expertise in this area.

Strategic Integration for Growth

More than an acquisition, this development is a strategic integration into AMG's global growth initiatives. With this newfound collaboration, AMG aims to enhance efficiency and reduce its CO2 footprint in its expanding global recycling operations. The partnership will further involve collaboration with TTI in market development, leveraging TTI's expertise in constructing plants based on their technology.

A Win for Sustainability

Thomas Centa, President of AMG Vanadium, sees this acquisition as a gateway to a more sustainable future. He believes that the integration of TTI technology will strengthen AMG's position in the industry and improve their offerings in terms of efficiency and CO2 footprint reduction. With a background that includes a merger of three environmental technology companies in 2018, TTI has a solid track record in implementing zero-waste solutions and recycling strategies in various regions, including the Middle East and Asia.

AMG operates with a mission to promote a less carbon-intensive world through critical materials and process technologies. It focuses on energy storage materials and CO2 reduction solutions across multiple industries. With production facilities and offices worldwide, this company employs approximately 3,500 people, all working toward the goal of advancing a greener, more sustainable future.