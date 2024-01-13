Ames, Iowa Battles Snowstorm: Plowing Crews Face Ongoing Challenges

The city of Ames, Iowa finds itself in the throes of a relentless snowstorm that struck on Monday, turning the serene winter landscape into a battlefield for snow plowing crews. With the primary task of keeping roads accessible for emergency vehicles and residents, the crews are navigating a constant cycle of clearing and re-accumulation of snow.

Unyielding Efforts Amid Snowfall

At the helm of this Herculean effort is Justin Clausen, the Operations Manager for the Ames Public Works Department. Clausen’s description of the situation paints a vivid picture of battling with the elements. With 15-18 snow plows in operation at one time, and crew members working grueling shifts of up to 16 hours, the city’s snow team is relentlessly working against the snowfall.

Assistance From External Contractors

Recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand, the city has brought on board ten contractors to assist with the snow clearing efforts. Their collective focus is on the main thoroughfares, but attention is also given to residential streets, ensuring that no area of the city is left isolated.

Challenges of Snowfall Management

One of the most formidable challenges the crews are facing is the management of snowfall. As quickly as it is cleared, the snow continues to accumulate and drift across roads, keeping the crews in a perpetual state of action. The issue of finding adequate storage for the removed snow, particularly in downtown areas where large piles have formed, is another problem adding to the complexity of the situation. The Public Works Department’s aim is to have the snow cleared as soon as possible, especially before winds intensify, compounding the difficulty of their task.

The Ames Snow Ordinance, enacted in response to the forecasted snowstorm, will likely remain in effect until Saturday, January 13, 6 a.m. The ordinance, which requires streets to be completely plowed from curb to curb and for it to have stopped snowing, implores residents to remove parked vehicles from residential streets, aiding in the snow clearing process.

The city of Ames continues its battle against the snowstorm, with plowing crews and external contractors working tirelessly to keep the city moving. As the snow continues to fall, the challenge remains, but so does the determination of those on the front lines.