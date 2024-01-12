en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amerijet Navigates Financial Turbulence: Unveils Restructuring and New Ownership

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Amerijet Navigates Financial Turbulence: Unveils Restructuring and New Ownership

In a move emblematic of the tumultuous times facing the aviation industry, American cargo airline Amerijet International Inc., has undergone significant operational and financial restructuring, marking a new chapter in its corporate history. The company’s restructuring, which included a $55 million capital infusion from existing lenders, has culminated in a change of ownership, with Silver Point Capital now at the helm. These developments come in the wake of a challenging financial period for Amerijet, triggered by a post-pandemic slump in demand and the loss of crucial contracts.

Struggles and Restructuring

Acquired by ZS Fund L.P. and partners in 2016, Amerijet subsequently accumulated around $200 million in debt, a financial burden it grappled with as the industry-wide boost in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic receded. The company’s debts had escalated further in 2019 when Amerijet board members from ZS Fund and Fortress Investment Group LLC issued $2.5 million in debt securities. With the financial strain proving unsustainable, Amerijet embarked on a consensual restructuring process that included a capital infusion from its existing lenders, laying the groundwork for a corporate transformation.

Ownership Transition

The restructuring process led to the replacement of Amerijet’s board of directors and the transition of ownership to Silver Point Capital, a private equity firm. The details of this transition have been kept under wraps by both Amerijet and the private equity firms involved, adding an air of intrigue to the proceedings. This change of guard has not been without its critics, with some raising concerns about the influence of private equity on the airline industry. However, Amerijet CEO Joe Mozzali has voiced satisfaction with the restructuring and expressed optimism about the future under the new ownership.

Operational Overhaul

Parallel to its financial restructuring, Amerijet has implemented significant operational changes. The company returned its Boeing 757 fleet to lessors, reduced non-pilot staff numbers, and shifted towards an all-Boeing 767 fleet. These measures have not only fortified the company’s financial standing but also ensured the continuity of its scheduled service and contract flights. Despite the demanding environment, Amerijet has reported strong on-time performance and an uptick in airfreight volumes, especially in Central and South America. This positive trend, bolstered by new contract wins, indicates a potential recovery for Amerijet, illuminating a silver lining in the post-pandemic aviation landscape.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Don Chon Mexican Grill: A Fresh Start After Trademark Dispute
Minnesota restaurant owner, Juan Ramos, has consented to rebrand his establishments, formerly known as Taco Chon Mexican Grill, to Don Chon Mexican Grill. This decision comes in the wake of a trademark infringement lawsuit lodged by Taco John’s International, a prominent player in the fast-food industry with a vast network of 370 locations across 23
Don Chon Mexican Grill: A Fresh Start After Trademark Dispute
China to Establish Real Estate Financing Coordination Mechanism in 2024
13 mins ago
China to Establish Real Estate Financing Coordination Mechanism in 2024
Zambia's President Commissions US$80 Million Expansion of Zambia Breweries PLC
18 mins ago
Zambia's President Commissions US$80 Million Expansion of Zambia Breweries PLC
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
3 mins ago
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
Workforce Reductions Continue at Major Companies Despite Economic Changes
9 mins ago
Workforce Reductions Continue at Major Companies Despite Economic Changes
Money-Making Strategies for 2024: From Renting Out Assets to Monetizing Knowledge
10 mins ago
Money-Making Strategies for 2024: From Renting Out Assets to Monetizing Knowledge
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
43 seconds
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
1 min
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
1 min
Brisbane Heat Extend Record Unbeaten Run in Big Bash League 2023-24
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
2 mins
Boxer Henry Okoth Turns Focus to Basketball: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
2 mins
Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
4 mins
South African President Lauds Legal Team's Performance at ICJ in Case Against Israel
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
5 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app