Amerijet Navigates Financial Turbulence: Unveils Restructuring and New Ownership

In a move emblematic of the tumultuous times facing the aviation industry, American cargo airline Amerijet International Inc., has undergone significant operational and financial restructuring, marking a new chapter in its corporate history. The company’s restructuring, which included a $55 million capital infusion from existing lenders, has culminated in a change of ownership, with Silver Point Capital now at the helm. These developments come in the wake of a challenging financial period for Amerijet, triggered by a post-pandemic slump in demand and the loss of crucial contracts.

Struggles and Restructuring

Acquired by ZS Fund L.P. and partners in 2016, Amerijet subsequently accumulated around $200 million in debt, a financial burden it grappled with as the industry-wide boost in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic receded. The company’s debts had escalated further in 2019 when Amerijet board members from ZS Fund and Fortress Investment Group LLC issued $2.5 million in debt securities. With the financial strain proving unsustainable, Amerijet embarked on a consensual restructuring process that included a capital infusion from its existing lenders, laying the groundwork for a corporate transformation.

Ownership Transition

The restructuring process led to the replacement of Amerijet’s board of directors and the transition of ownership to Silver Point Capital, a private equity firm. The details of this transition have been kept under wraps by both Amerijet and the private equity firms involved, adding an air of intrigue to the proceedings. This change of guard has not been without its critics, with some raising concerns about the influence of private equity on the airline industry. However, Amerijet CEO Joe Mozzali has voiced satisfaction with the restructuring and expressed optimism about the future under the new ownership.

Operational Overhaul

Parallel to its financial restructuring, Amerijet has implemented significant operational changes. The company returned its Boeing 757 fleet to lessors, reduced non-pilot staff numbers, and shifted towards an all-Boeing 767 fleet. These measures have not only fortified the company’s financial standing but also ensured the continuity of its scheduled service and contract flights. Despite the demanding environment, Amerijet has reported strong on-time performance and an uptick in airfreight volumes, especially in Central and South America. This positive trend, bolstered by new contract wins, indicates a potential recovery for Amerijet, illuminating a silver lining in the post-pandemic aviation landscape.