Americold Realty Trust, Inc. to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results

On February 22, 2024, the global temperature-controlled logistics giant, Americold Realty Trust, Inc., will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, post-market close. Following the announcement, the company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a detailed discussion on the results.

Conference Call Details and Accessibility

Interested parties can tune into the conference call via a live webcast available in the Investor Relations section of Americold's website. Alternatively, they can join the call by dialing in domestically or internationally. A call playback will be accessible until March 7, 2024, through domestic and international phone numbers provided along with a pass code.

Americold's Temperature-Controlled Logistics

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a renowned player in the realm of temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services. The company boasts ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, playing a crucial role in linking food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers, with consumers.

Operating a massive portfolio of 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold has approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, spreading its services across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Current Market Scenario

At present, Americold's stock trades at $30.21, marking a 1.84% rise on low volume. Leading analysts have given the company a strong buy recommendation, projecting a price target of $33.75.