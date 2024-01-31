America's Seed Fund 2024 Road Tour: A Gateway to Early-Stage Funding Opportunities

The 2024 America's Seed Fund Road Tour, a nationwide initiative to connect innovative entrepreneurs with early-stage funding opportunities, is set to make a pivotal stop in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 2. This critical event, part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, startups, scientists, and researchers to explore the vast potential of over $4 billion in annual funding offered by America's Seed Fund.

A Platform for Innovation

Backed by 11 federal agencies, the Seed Fund is an essential platform for fostering advancement in technology projects. Organized by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the tour serves to provoke engaging discussions through panel sessions, presentations on SBIR/STTR technology areas, and individual meetings with agency representatives. The event's focus is on connecting with underrepresented states, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, thereby democratizing access to funding and technological innovation.

Arkansas and the Seed Fund

The Arkansas leg of the tour is hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC), a Federal and State Technology (FAST) partner. ASBTDC state director Laura Fine emphasizes the importance of this event as a platform for local innovators to receive feedback, learn, and engage with America's Seed Fund. With a statewide network of offices and a base at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the ASBTDC continues to play an instrumental role in supporting and nurturing local business growth and technological advancement.

Engaging with America's Seed Fund

Entrepreneurs, startups, and researchers interested in attending must register online. The event offers a golden opportunity to learn more about the SBIR and STTR programs, the benefits of public-private partnerships, and the process of applying for funding. There is also the chance to explore a new initiative aimed at encouraging small businesses to partner with resource-limited institutions. For further information, attendees can reach out to Karen Bergh, providing a direct line of communication and guidance.