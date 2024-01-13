en English
Science & Technology

America’s Lunar Aspirations: A Renewed Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
America's Lunar Aspirations: A Renewed Journey

As 2024 dawns, America’s gaze is once more turned towards the moon. Former NASA Chief Historian, Roger Launius, sheds light on the nation’s renewed lunar fascination, and the public’s perception of NASA’s spaceflight endeavors. The discussion forms the heart of Episode 93 of ‘This Week In Space,’ a podcast that delves into the intricacies of space exploration.

A Glimpse into the Past

Launius, a Smithsonian Curator and a respected scholar, gives credence to the history of America’s commitment to lunar exploration. He challenges the notion of the 1960s as a ‘Golden Age’ of unanimous public support for the Apollo Moon landings. Instead, he paints a picture of a time when NASA’s objectives were viewed with skepticism and even indifference by a considerable portion of the country.

Looking Towards the Future

In the face of disappointments such as the crash of Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft and Russia’s Luna-25 mission, the United States is undeterred. Despite Astrobotic Technology’s first US lunar lander in five decades experiencing a fuel leak, America remains steadfast in its lunar aspirations. The setback, though significant, does not spell failure for NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

Artemis: A Leap into the Future

Under the Artemis banner, NASA plans a return to the moon by the close of 2026. This program aims to establish a long-term presence on the moon, potentially using it as a launchpad for human missions to Mars. The discovery of water on the lunar surface fuels the impetus for this ambitious undertaking. However, these plans hinge on the successful development of NASA’s Orion spacecraft and a lunar lander being constructed by SpaceX. This venture has sparked a debate on the practicality and sustainability of a permanent human presence on the moon.

As the world watches with bated breath, one thing is clear: America’s journey to the moon, as it was in the 1960s, remains a testament to human ingenuity and resolve.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

