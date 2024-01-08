America’s Historic Return to the Moon Led by Private Sector

With an eye on the moon, a significant shift in the lunar exploration strategy is on the horizon, as the United States gears up for a historic return after over half a century. The first American spacecraft designed for a lunar landing in over 50 years, fittingly named Peregrine, is scheduled to land in the mid-latitude region of Sinus Viscositatis on February 23.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services: A New Era of Lunar Exploration

This ambitious venture is led by Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic, under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. This program aims to foster a broader lunar economy and achieve cost-effective hardware delivery to the moon. The CLPS program is part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which intends to return astronauts to the Moon and pave the way for future Mars missions.

The Challenge of Lunar Landings

The mission’s success is crucial and fraught with challenges. Controlled lunar landings are notoriously difficult, with nearly half of all attempts resulting in failure. This has been demonstrated by recent unsuccessful attempts by Israel, Japan, and Russia. The upcoming mission also serves as the inaugural launch for ULA’s Vulcan rocket, which features reusable first stage booster engines and is expected to reduce costs.

United Launch Alliance: A Track Record of Success

ULA, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, maintains a track record of success in over 150 launches. With the upcoming lunar mission, they are aiming to solidify their position in the space industry. The private sector’s increased collaboration with NASA signifies a pivotal moment in space exploration, setting new precedents for future endeavors.