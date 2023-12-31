en English
America’s Captivating Winter Rail Journeys: A Scenic Exploration

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:17 pm EST
Winter in America unfolds a unique spectacle of picturesque landscapes and historical landmarks, best savored from the cozy confines of a train. The country’s diverse rail adventures offer an enchanting kaleidoscope of experiences, from breathtaking backcountry views to themed rides and festive illuminations. Here are some of the most captivating winter rail journeys the country has to offer.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Colorado

Embarking from the original 1882 depot in Durango, this journey is a venture into the heart of Colorado’s winter wonderland. The 26-mile trip to Cascade Canyon unfolds dramatic vistas of the Animas River and the snow-dusted Rocky Mountains. The round trip, lasting 5.25 hours, operates from November 18 to May 3, with reservations recommended for securing preferred seating.

Strasburg Rail Road, Pennsylvania

Renowned for its Victorian-style coaches and the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating railroad in North America, the Strasburg Rail Road presents a nostalgic winter journey. Themed rides like the Santa’s Paradise Express add a touch of festive magic, while the railroad also offers historical steam or diesel locomotive excursions between Cumberland and Frostburg.

Aurora Winter Train, Alaska

The Aurora Winter Train offers a mesmerizing winter spectacle during its weekend journeys between Anchorage and Fairbanks. Passengers can marvel at the stunning Northern Lights and partake in guided sled dog tours, immersing themselves in Alaskan winter traditions.

Amtrak’s California Zephyr

Amtrak’s California Zephyr offers a scenic two-day trip through the Rockies and Sierra Nevada. The journey presents panoramic views of snow-cloaked landscapes, offering passengers an unforgettable experience of America’s majestic winter.

Virginia & Truckee Railroad’s Electric Holiday Train O’ Lights, Nevada

Adding a festive sparkle to the rail experience, the Virginia & Truckee Railroad’s Electric Holiday Train O’ Lights traverses a historic route with a steam locomotive bedecked in lights. This festive spectacle is a highlight of Nevada’s winter season, drawing visitors from far and wide.

These winter rail adventures, each unique in their charm, offer an intimate view of America’s winter landscape, bridging the gap between historical heritage and natural grandeur.

United States Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

