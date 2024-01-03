en English
Society

Americans' Social Circles Are More Religiously Diverse Than Assumed: Pew Research Center

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Americans’ Social Circles Are More Religiously Diverse Than Assumed: Pew Research Center

In a profound revelation, the Pew Research Center recently uncovered that the societal circles of Americans are more religiously varied than previously believed. As per the analysis, 61% of U.S. adults cultivate friendships across different faiths, with 43% having a mix of friends from the same and different religions, and 18% with few or no friends sharing their same religious beliefs.

A Look at the Composition of Faith-Based Social Circles

While the general trend indicates religious diversity in social circles, certain religious groups such as evangelical Protestants, Black Protestants, and Hispanic Catholics tend to maintain more homogenous religious friend groups. Moreover, it was noticed that Americans who attribute high importance to religion are less likely to have friendships that span across multiple religions, compared to those for whom religion holds less prominence.

The study also highlighted the role of age and education in shaping religious diversity in social circles, with younger Americans and those with less formal education more likely to have religiously diverse friend groups.

Religion: A Difficult Discourse

Despite the apparent ease in forming friendships across faith lines, many Americans find discussing religion outside their family circles uncomfortable. Only 31% of the respondents reported regularly engaging in religious conversations outside their immediate family.

Exploring the Concept of Christmastide

The article also delves deeper into the concept of Christmastide, the period from Christmas to Epiphany, which is often mistaken as the duration leading up to Christmas. This period is marked by key events in Christian liturgy that are often overlooked in mainstream celebrations.

Additional Highlights

In addition to the primary focus on religious diversity, the article also touches upon other noteworthy topics such as the decline in U.S. life expectancy and a review of religion journalism in 2023. It further explores a podcast that delves into an unsolved murder mystery at a theological seminary and highlights end-of-year lists capturing the joyous developments in pop culture.

Society United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

