Americans Falling Behind on Retirement Savings: A Look at the Bankrate Survey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:30 pm EST
Americans Falling Behind on Retirement Savings: A Look at the Bankrate Survey

In a recent survey conducted by Bankrate, it was revealed that 56% of American working adults feel they are falling behind on their retirement savings, with 37% perceiving themselves as significantly behind. This data indicates a growing concern among Americans about their financial readiness for retirement, with many believing they need $1 million or more to retire comfortably.

Behind on Retirement Savings: Perception vs Reality

The perception of being left behind on retirement savings often arises from not meeting self-imposed benchmarks or rules of thumb, many of which are influenced by online resources. Financial experts suggest that this feeling of lagging behind may be due to unmet self-imposed milestones or comparisons drawn from the vast pool of information available online. There is a marked discrepancy between these expectations and the reality, as the average 401(k) balances reported by Vanguard are far below these goals.

Guiding Your Retirement Savings: Benchmarks and Tools

Financial planners like Lazetta Rainey Braxton from 2050 Wealth Partners suggest using online calculators to assess retirement needs accurately. These calculators factor in lifestyle expenses and potential medical costs, helping individuals to understand the amount they need to save. For instance, Fidelity estimates that a retired couple at 65 may require around $315,000 for healthcare alone, highlighting the importance of adequate retirement savings.

Different brokerage firms provide various benchmarks for retirement savings, offering a guideline for individuals to follow. Fidelity recommends having twice one’s starting salary saved by age 35 and 10 times by age 67. On the other hand, T. Rowe Price suggests between 1 to 1.5 times the annual salary by age 35 and 7 to 13.5 times by age 65.

The Retirement Reality Check

Generation X and baby boomers feel the most behind in the survey, as retirement looms closer and they realize their savings are insufficient. With increased life expectancy, financing a 30-year retirement becomes a significant challenge. Ted Rossman, a Bankrate senior industry analyst, proposes a 4% withdrawal rate as a safe approach for retirement income. For a savings goal between $1 million and $2 million, this would yield about $40,000 to $80,000 per year.

Despite the daunting task of saving for retirement, it is still possible to align retirement plans with evolving life situations and financial goals with careful planning and regular engagement with a financial advisor.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

