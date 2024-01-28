American Zion: Exploring the Intertwined Histories of Mormonism and America

Benjamin Park's 'American Zion' offers a compelling exploration into the interwoven narratives of Mormonism and America. Born amid a time of 'religious disruption,' The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or Mormonism, was founded in the 19th century by Joseph Smith. Smith's spiritual vision led his followers on a journey from New York to the promised land of Salt Lake City.

Mormonism and Controversy

Mormonism, however, was not without its controversies. Its unique doctrines, particularly polygamy, were met with a great deal of controversy, with many viewing the religion as heretical. After Smith's murder in Illinois, the Mormons, under the leadership of Brigham Young, sought refuge in Utah, a region outside the United States at the time, in part due to their practice of polygamy. This contentious issue would delay Utah's statehood for nearly half a century.

Mormonism's Evolution

Over the years, Mormonism has seen periods of progress and regression. Early inclusivity of black members and the empowerment of women gave way to marginalization as the church strived for broader acceptance among American Christians. Aligning with family values and the religious right, the Mormons found acceptance, a fact exemplified by the political rise of Mitt Romney.

Internal Challenges and Broader Reckonings

Yet, internal division persists within the church. Challenges to the church's white, male hierarchy and the struggle for acceptance of gay members echo America's broader societal reckonings. As both a historian and a Mormon, Park highlights that the destinies of America and Mormonism are deeply intertwined.