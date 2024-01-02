American Water Pledges Over $240,000 to United Way, Reinforcing its Commitment to Community Welfare

In a strong demonstration of corporate citizenship, American Water, United States’ premier regulated water and wastewater utility firm, has pledged over $240,000 to United Way. This act of philanthropy underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to instigate positive change in the communities they serve. With a rich history dating back to 1886, American Water has consistently aimed to provide safe, clean, and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to over 14 million people across 14 states and 18 military installations.

Employee Engagement and Fundraising

But the company’s commitment to community welfare doesn’t stop at financial contributions. American Water’s employees actively participate in numerous fundraising campaigns and events, adding a human touch to their corporate social responsibility. They work hand-in-hand with United Way to drive various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for community members.

The Role of American Water Charitable Foundation

Further bolstering the donation efforts, the American Water Charitable Foundation, the company’s associated 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has contributed $50,000. Established to formalize American Water’s commitment to community engagement and support, the foundation operates in harmony with the company’s ethos, extending its reach as a responsible corporate citizen in the communities where it has a presence.

A Decade of Philanthropy

This recent donation is not an isolated incident. Over the past decade, American Water has donated more than $3 million to various United Way chapters across the nation. These consistent contributions reiterate the company’s dedication to supporting the communities they serve, reflecting their belief in the power of corporate philanthropy.