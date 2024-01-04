en English
North Korea

American Victims’ Families Contemplate Lawsuit Against North Korea over Hamas Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Victims’ families of the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7 are contemplating a lawsuit against North Korea for its alleged role in providing weaponry to Hamas. The lawsuit, if pursued, would pivot on the accusation that North Korea knowingly supplied these arms to Iran, which subsequently provided them to Hamas. An excess of 30 Americans, including dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, were slain in the attack, and Israeli attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner currently represents 10 American families affected by the incident.

Unearthing North Korean Involvement

Investigations after the attack have led to the unearthing of North Korean weapons, inclusive of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) equipped with North Korean rocket engines, in Israel and Gaza. This discovery serves as strong evidence of their utilization by Hamas during the attack. The Israeli attorney representing the victims’ families, Darshan-Leitner, has taken the significant step of planning to sue nations that supported Hamas in a U.S. court.

Legal Implications and Precedents

Typically, foreign states enjoy immunity from U.S. lawsuits under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, unless an exception such as a country’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism applies. North Korea was redesignated as such in 2017, thus opening the possibility for U.S. citizens to file lawsuits. This is not the first time North Korea has faced legal action from U.S. citizens. Precedents include lawsuits from the parents of Otto Warmbier, who won a judgment for damages, and families affected by the 1972 Lod Airport attack seeking damages for North Korea’s sponsorship of the attack.

Regional Tensions Escalate

This development comes in the wake of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, that led to the demise of Hamas’ second-in-command, Saleh Arouri. The strike signals a possible escalation in Israel’s conflict against the militant group, raising concerns about a wider Middle East conflict. The aftermath of the attack has seen Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah pledge retaliation against any Israeli targeting of Palestinian officials in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, in turn, declared his intention to continue the assault in Gaza until Hamas is neutralized.

North Korea Terrorism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

