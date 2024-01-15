en English
New Zealand

American Tourist Convicted for Dangerous Driving in New Zealand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
American Tourist Convicted for Dangerous Driving in New Zealand

An American tourist, Brett Douglas Reck, found himself standing inside the Nelson District Court, New Zealand, charged with a dangerous driving offense. The finance company manager from Washington D.C. caused a collision after driving on the wrong side of the road for at least 10 minutes. The incident unfolded on a rural highway at night, where Reck disregarded warning attempts made by another vehicle.

A Collision Waiting to Happen

Unwittingly, Reck set the stage for a disastrous accident. His car collided with a Subaru towing a jet ski, resulting in his vehicle rolling and causing substantial damage to both vehicles involved. Reck later admitted to the charge, attributing his mistake to his habit of driving on the right side of the road in the US and fatigue.

Alcohol Influence: A Shadow of Doubt

Reck also planted a seed of doubt by suggesting the possibility of being under the influence of alcohol. This statement casts uncertainty over his insurance coverage, as driving under intoxication could void his policy. Despite suspicions raised by the police, who witnessed Reck dispose of a beer can from his vehicle, the results of alcohol blood tests are still pending.

Repercussions: Legal and Personal

Reck’s reckless actions forced him to postpone his return to the US. He deposited nearly $26,000 into a lawyer’s trust account as potential reparation, indicating the severity of his situation. The incident also put his job at risk, adding to the urgency of his need to return home due to his high-needs child. Judge Tony Zohrab took note of the gravity of Reck’s driving and his family pressures, disqualifying him from driving for 15 months and imposing a fine of $1500.

New Zealand United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

