China

American Students Honored in Chinese Language Competition, Promoting US-China Friendship

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
American Students Honored in Chinese Language Competition, Promoting US-China Friendship

Three American students, Ivana Moreno, Andrew Fowler, and Sage Houdek, were honored for their outstanding prowess in the ‘Chinese Bridge’ global Chinese-proficiency competition at the Chinese consul general’s residence in San Francisco. Each student showcased their unique talents and fluency in Chinese culture and language, earning them recognition as cultural ambassadors fostering US-China friendship.

Students Shine in Chinese-Proficiency Competition

Moreno, a high school student, showcased martial arts skills, while Fowler, a college senior, impressed with Chinese bamboo weaving. Houdek, an elementary school student, played traditional Chinese music on the violin. Their performances not only highlighted their respective talents but also their dedication to understanding and appreciating Chinese culture.

Moreno, who claimed the second prize and ‘best potential’ award in the competition’s global finals, believes her Chinese language skills will benefit her future teaching career. Fowler, who placed third in a separate college-level competition, appreciates how learning Chinese expanded his horizons and enriched his life. Houdek, the recipient of the Best Performance Award, expressed her love for Chinese culture and her aim to become an envoy for US-China friendship.

Bridging Cultural Gaps

The ceremony celebrated not only the students’ successes but also their roles as cultural ambassadors. Their achievements underscore the importance of language learning in bridging cultural gaps and enhancing bilateral relations, a sentiment shared by Deputy Chinese Consul General Zou Yonghong.

US-China Relations Amid 2024 Presidential Election

The importance of maintaining a stable and healthy relationship between China and the U.S. is highlighted as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches. Both countries have significantly contributed to global well-being, and recent high-level exchanges and agreements have been made to strengthen cooperation. The U.S. is urged to align its words with actions and honor its commitments, especially those made during the San Francisco summit.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

